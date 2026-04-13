News
City of Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 13, 2026 9:36 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 9:41 AM
Spring Free Leaf and Grass Pickup
Tom Davis
The Bartlesville Spring Free Leaf and Grass pickup is May 4th through 8th on your regular collection day.
City Manager Mike Bailey asks that you make sure that you separate the yard waste from your from your regular trash. No stickers are needed and there is no extra cost.
Bailey said, "You can do brushing, do things of that nature. But make sure that those you cut up in the three foot bundles, no more than 50 pounds and you buy and you bind it all together. Your your grass and leaves and things of that nature."
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