News
Posted: Apr 13, 2026 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 9:49 AM
Operation Clean House is April 18
Tom Davis
Operation Clean House will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 18, offering Washington County residents a safe and responsible way to get rid of hazardous household and automotive materials.
Operateion Clean House has two locactions: Phillips 66 downtown parking lot, just west of the railroad tracks on Adams Boulevard and at the District 2 Washington County barn in Dewey, 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 75 on Ninth Street.
Operation Clean House Washington County is made possible through the support of several local organizations and businesses, including the City of Bartlesville.
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