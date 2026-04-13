Posted: Apr 13, 2026 9:49 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 9:49 AM

Tom Davis

Operation Clean House will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 18, offering Washington County residents a safe and responsible way to get rid of hazardous household and automotive materials.

Operateion Clean House has two locactions: Phillips 66 downtown parking lot, just west of the railroad tracks on Adams Boulevard and at the District 2 Washington County barn in Dewey, 2 miles east of U.S. Highway 75 on Ninth Street.