Posted: Apr 13, 2026 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 10:06 AM

Tom Davis

The city of Bartlesville sales tax collection was up 4.69% for the month. Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, City Clerk Jason Muninger said it comes out to roughly $87,000.

Muniger said, "We were about a half a percent. We're not seeing rapid growth, but at the same time, it is growing." He added, "We're sitting about 10% above budgetary expectations."