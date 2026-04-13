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City of Bartlesville

Posted: Apr 13, 2026 10:01 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 10:06 AM

City Sales Tax Collection for April

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Tom Davis
The city of Bartlesville sales tax collection was up 4.69% for the month. Appearing on KWON Radio's CITY MATTERS program, City Clerk Jason Muninger said it comes out to  roughly $87,000. 
 
Muniger said, "We were about a half a percent. We're not seeing rapid growth, but at the same time, it is growing." He added, "We're sitting about 10% above budgetary expectations."
 
The use tax is up about 8% over prior year, just for the first nine months of the year. 

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