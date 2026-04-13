Posted: Apr 13, 2026 12:43 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2026 12:43 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners convened for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

In what was a standard meeting, Rock Fire Department will be getting a new tanker truck for just over $96,000. Additionally, the Black Dog Fire Department could be getting 15 sets of bunker gear, as the Board signed a resolution to advertise for bids. District two commissioner Steve Talburt explains that process.

There were no utility permits signed during Monday's meeting.