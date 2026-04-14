Posted: Apr 14, 2026 1:46 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation has received a boost in funding to expand high speed broadband infrastructure in rural parts of the Osage Nation. They received just over $17.5 million through the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Service ReConnect Program. The Osage Nation broadband infrastructure investment is now more than $72 million.

In a press release, Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear had the following to say on the expanded internet access across the reservation:

"It reflects the hard work and dedication of our Osage Nation team, whose efforts made this opportunity possible. I am deeply grateful for their commitment and proud of what this funding will allow us to achieve for our communities."