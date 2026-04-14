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Pawhuska

Posted: Apr 14, 2026 7:35 PMUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 7:35 PM

Pawhuska Council Puts the Brakes on Possible Data Center

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Ty Loftis
At Tuesday's evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, council members had the option to provide a letter to Buckley Bros. Holdings, LLC showing they wanted to move forward with the data center. Another agenda item included placing a moratorium on the possible data center through the end of the year. 
 
After hearing from nine members of the audience, they denied sending the load guarantee letter by a 5-0 vote and approved the moratorium through the end of the year by a 3-2 vote.
 
Here is what Mayor Steve Tolson said on his reasoning for voting against sending the company a load guarantee letter.
 
Pawhuska resident Alex DeRoin gave his take on why he thought the council needed to place a moratorium on the data center.
 
The proposed data center would be across from Indian Camp Elementary School.   
 

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