News
Crime & Courts
Posted: Apr 15, 2026 5:26 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2026 5:26 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Lewd Acts to a Minor
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly performing sexual acts on a minor.
27-year-old Ace Edmison was charged on Wednesday with lewd acts to a minor child.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, the victim disclosed to authorities in February 2026 that Edmison performed sexual acts on them in June 2021.
The victim was under 10 years old at the time of the alleged incident.
Edmison will appear in court again on May 1 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $150,000.
« Back to News