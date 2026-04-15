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Posted: Apr 15, 2026 5:33 PMUpdated: Apr 15, 2026 5:33 PM
Independence, KS Man Charged With Terrorism Hoax
Brian McSweeney
An Independence, Kan. man is facing a felony charge in Washington County after allegedly threatening to kill people in a Bartlesville hospital.
59-year-old Marty Brown was charged on Wednesday with terrorism hoax.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Brown allegedly made a phone call to a Bartlesville hospital on Jan. 22, 2026, threatening to kill people at the hospital.
Brown allegedly made the verbal threat and immediately hung up the phone.
Brown will appear in court again on May 1 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $10,000.
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