Posted: Apr 16, 2026 8:49 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 9:40 AM

Chase Almy

In a shocking twist no one saw coming, except literally everyone who’s watched a teenager try to function without Wi-Fi, the Oklahoma Senate has overwhelmingly passed a bill to keep cellphones out of schools. Senate Bill House Bill 1276 cruised through with a 41-5 vote, pushing forward a requirement that public schools enforce a “bell to bell” ban on student cellphone use. The measure, led by Sen. Ally Seifried of Claremore, aims to make sure kids spend their school day doing wildly outdated activities like paying attention and interacting with other humans.

Seifried, who introduced similar legislation three years ago, says the results have been nothing short of miraculous. Students are reportedly more engaged in class, checking out library books, and even socializing like it’s 2005 again. According to supporters, parents, teachers, and students are all on board with the policy, which suggests that removing TikTok from algebra class does, in fact, improve algebra. Oklahoma now joins more than three dozen states that have decided maybe, just maybe, constant screen time during school isn’t a winning formula.

Rep. Chad Caldwell of Enid, the bill’s House author, says the law simply locks in what’s already working, fewer distractions and more focus in the classroom. The bill now heads back to the House for final approval before making its way to the governor’s desk, where it could officially cement the radical concept that school is for learning. Students statewide are expected to respond to the news in the only way they know how, by immediately reaching for their phones and then remembering they can’t.