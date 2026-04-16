Posted: Apr 16, 2026 9:02 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 9:02 AM

Chase Almy

Looks like Oklahoma lawmakers woke up this week and decided the party balloons were getting a little too funny. The State Senate unanimously approved House Bill 1933. Lawmakers are suddenly agreeing on something. That somethig is making it illegal to inhale, ingest, possess, buy, or sell nitrous oxide. The measure, championed by Senator Darrell Weaver out of Moore, is now one signature away from becoming law.

Weaver, a former narcotics director so, not exactly new to people making bad decisions with chemicals, says use of the substance is climbing among younger crowds. His pitch: this is “common-sense” legislation. Translation: if taking away the whipped cream charger also takes away the bad decisions, they’ll call it a win.

Under the proposal, getting caught with nitrous oxide could land you up to 90 days in jail, plus fines. Selling it to minors? That bumps up to a year behind bars, higher fines, and possibly saying goodbye to your business license. Before anyone panics about dentists going rogue or chefs being forced to hand-whip everything like it’s 1895, the bill does carve out exceptions for medical, dental, culinary, and legitimate industrial uses. The legislation now heads to the governor’s desk, where it awaits the final rubber stamp to officially declare laughing gas not so funny anymore.