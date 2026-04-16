Posted: Apr 16, 2026 10:52 AMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 10:52 AM

Nathan Thompson

As graduation approaches, officials at Tri-County Tech are working to connect students with jobs and career pathways through a May 8 hiring event.

Appearing on Thursday's Community Connection, Randall Jones, quality coordinator at Tri County Tech, said students are preparing for certifications, competitions and graduation ceremonies while also planning their next steps.

“We’ve got a bunch getting ready to graduate, so we’re trying to get them connected to that next step of life,” Jones said.

The school will hold a career fair May 8 to link graduating students with employers across the region. Jones says the goal is to ensure students move directly into jobs, higher education or military service rather than facing uncertainty after leaving campus.

“We’re reaching out to local employers and letting them know we’ve got students ready to go to work,” he said. “If it’s a win for our students and a win for our community, it’s a win for us.”

Jones says some companies have already begun interviewing and hiring students ahead of graduation.