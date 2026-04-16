Posted: Apr 16, 2026 12:56 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 12:56 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Oklahoma Union Board of Education is accepting applications for an open seat representing district five.

The seat is currently filled by Jake Callahan. He was appointed to fill the seat for one year. The seat has a five-year term.

Applications must be notarized and will not be accepted past May 11. The school says since there were no filings for the seat during the filing period, an appointee does not need to live within the district.

Oklahoma Union School will interview candidates and will make an appointment during a board meeting on May 13.