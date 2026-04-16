Posted: Apr 16, 2026 1:26 PMUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 1:26 PM

Ty Loftis

Three City of Bartlesville employees working within the water department were recognized by the Employee Advisory Committee for being the April Employee of the Month. This comes after Mike Reeder, Calvin Gosvener and Dalton Lacey installed a two inch flush valve earlier this month. Citizen Leah Thompson had this to say in her nomination letter:

“All of the men who have been here were hard working professionals, no matter how difficult it was to find the main line and problem solve all the challenges that were presented. It was a joy to watch.”

As a result of being recognized, Reeder, Gosvener and Lacey will each receive eight hours of vacation time, $25 in chamber bucks and a gift card.