Posted: Apr 17, 2026 7:40 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 7:40 AM

Chase Almy

Sen. David Bullard has pushed forward a bill that essentially tells the state to keep its hands out of local piggy banks. House Bill 3557, which just cleared a Senate committee, aims to make sure money raised by county extension offices actually stays in those counties. An idea so straightforward it almost feels suspicious. The measure passed the Senate Agriculture and Wildlife Committee in a 10-2 vote and now heads to the full Senate, where common sense will presumably face its next challenge.

The issue, believe it or not, stems from local funds getting mixed in with state dollars. Apparently if you put county and state money in the same pile, it has a tendency to wander off. Bullard says there have been cases where locally raised funds were swept up along with state money, leaving county offices wondering why their bake sale profits suddenly developed a taste for bureaucracy. HB 3557 would separate those funds, ensuring local dollars can’t be quietly redirected somewhere else in the state budget shuffle.

County extension offices, which operate in all 77 counties through Oklahoma State University Agricultural Extension Division, rely in part on local fundraising to support programs for farmers, ranchers, and youth groups like 4-H. Bullard framed the bill as a radical concept: money raised locally should probably benefit the people who raised it. If passed, the legislation would keep those dollars anchored where they belong.