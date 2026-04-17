Posted: Apr 17, 2026 10:14 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 10:14 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio’s Community Connection, GOP Lt. Governor candidate Darrell Weaver introduced himself to are voters.

Weaver began talking about his career in public service and public safety serving 28 years with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), serving as Director for the final nine years and now in his second term (eighth year) in the Oklahoma State Senate.

Weaver was raised in rural Comanche, Oklahoma as one of five children. He is a licensed pilot and currently serves as Vice Chair of Aerospace in the Senate. He is also a small business owner alongside his wife who is a physician. Together, they have expanded a medical practice from one clinic to five across southwest Oklahoma.

Weaver share his vision for the office of Lt. Governor. He views the role as the essential backup to the Governor in case of tragedy or vacancy. He also told our audience that the office offers a blank slate for an active leader to create and drive meaningful initiatives.

Weaver said he intends to leverage his unique mix of public safety, business ownership, healthcare knowledge, and aviation expertise. Weaver wants to focus on rural Oklahoma to prevent the loss of jobs and population to major metro areas; Support for major attractions (Route 66, OKC Thunder) while focusing on the individual tourism potential of small towns; Promote "healthy medicine" and initiatives to reduce Oklahomans' dependency on multiple prescriptions; Continue a "proven leadership" approach to supporting first responders and maintaining law and order; And leveraging Oklahoma's second-largest industry through general aviation and aerospace growth.