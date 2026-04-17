Posted: Apr 17, 2026 10:54 AMUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 10:54 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds on Monday morning.

At that meeting, Beth Reed will give a presentation on the P3 Pooled Finance Program. There will also be consideration to sign an agreement with Secure Tech of Oklahoma for alarm monitoring services in District Two.

There will also be discussion to possibly approve a quote for lawn maintenance at the courthouse, annex building and old Matthew’s House.

Monday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.