Posted: Apr 17, 2026 3:13 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2026 3:13 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man with pending felony charges is facing an additional charge after allegedly threatening a Washington County Correctional Facility (WCCF) officer.

23-year-old Caleb Holdaway was charged on Friday with threatening to perform an act of violence.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Holdaway was allegedly making threats to shoot an officer at their residence on April 10. Holdaway allegedly said that he was able to find their information and hire people to shoot the victim.

Holdaway was charged with a felony on Monday after allegedly spitting on a WCCF officer. Holdaway also faces a felony charge of endagering others while attempting to elude a police officer.