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Washington County
Posted: Apr 20, 2026 12:18 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 12:18 PM
Washington Co. Commissioners Approve Payments on 2 Bridge Projects
Nathan Thompson
The Washington County Commissioners approved a more than $151,000 payment Monday toward the construction of the Twin Bridges replacement project on County Road 3500.
District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap says he and Brian Kellogg with Kellogg Engineering agree the work is going well.
The commissioners also approved a payment of $5,700 from Rural Water District 3 for engineering service for the utility relocation during the Saunders Creek bridge project between Vera and Ramona.
The commissioners will meet again next Monday at 9:30 a.m. on the second floor of the Washington County Administration Building in downtown Bartlesville.
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