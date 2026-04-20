Posted: Apr 20, 2026 9:14 AMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 1:33 PM

Nathan Thompson & Tom Davis

UPDATE: A man was hospitalized after being shot early Monday in Dewey, and a suspect has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Police Chief Jimmy Gray said the shooting was reported at about 5:45 a.m. April 20, when Bartlesville dispatch received multiple calls of gunfire near Ninth Street and Creek Avenue.

An officer responding to the scene found several people in the street, including a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Gray said. The victim was transported by Bartlesville EMS to Jane Phillips Medical Center and later transferred to a hospital in Tulsa for surgery. His condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported.

Gray said officers quickly identified a suspect, who was located a short time later and taken into custody without incident. Authorities have not released the names of those involved.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing, and officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Dewey Police Department or speak with investigators.

PREVIOUS STORY: One person was shot early Monday morning near Creek Ave and 9th Street in Dewey.