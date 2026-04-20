Posted: Apr 20, 2026 1:57 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 1:57 PM

Nathan Thompson

A Claremore man was sentenced Monday to more than eight years in federal prison after investigators determined he downloaded and shared child sexual abuse material, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Sara E. Hill sentenced James Daniel Lee Campbell, 22, to 97 months in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography. He will serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.

As part of the sentence, Campbell must register as a sex offender and is prohibited from accessing sexually explicit materials. The court also ordered him to pay $3,000 in restitution to a victim who requested compensation.

The case began in October 2023 when the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children received a cybertip indicating that a user had uploaded and shared a video depicting the sexual abuse of a child. Investigators later identified Campbell as the user.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Campbell’s home and seized several electronic devices. According to court documents, Campbell used messaging platforms including Snapchat and Telegram to communicate with others about child sexual abuse material and to exchange photos and videos. Authorities said he also used pre-teen dating applications to connect with children.

Investigators found 47 videos and 13 images of child sexual abuse material on Campbell’s devices. The material included abuse involving infants and toddlers, as well as other explicit content. The files were submitted to the National Child Victim Identification System, where 11 victims were identified and given the opportunity to submit impact statements to the court.

Campbell had been released on bond but was taken into custody following his guilty plea in October 2025. He will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.