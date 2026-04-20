Posted: Apr 20, 2026 5:08 PMUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 5:08 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Pawhuska Hospital Chairperson Beth Reed was speaking on how their facility is becoming outdated. Reed said they are doing what they can to get things updated.

Tucker Link with Knightsbridge Investment Capital was also at Monday's meeting talking about a way to use public finances for the benefit of developing infrastructure. Link explains how it works.

The county doesn't have to spend any money. All the commissioners need to do is allocate some or all of the payroll tax that goes into the general fund to the commerce department program and then the commerce department would enter into a contract with the hospital.