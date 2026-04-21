Posted: Apr 21, 2026 6:32 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 6:32 AM

Ty Loftis

The Ray of Hope Advocacy Center reminds everyone that April is Child Abuse Prevention and Sexual Assault Awareness and that it is a critical time to educate the community and support victims. Appearing on KWON’s COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Executive Director Rhonda Hudson emphasized that abuse impacts all demographics and requires a community-wide response to prevent harm and promote healing.

Outreach Director Yocelin Clayborn talked about educational programs including school programs like “Play It Safe,” which teach children how to recognize unsafe situations and seek help from trusted adults. Clayborn said increased outreach is leading to more children speaking up, a sign that awareness efforts are making an impact. She also remined listeners that all Oklahoma adults are mandated reporters of suspected child abuse.

The Ray of Hope Advocacy Center is holding their “Here’s the Scoop at Jared’s” event on April 28, offering free treats alongside educational materials for families at 4607 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville.