Posted: Apr 21, 2026 9:02 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 9:02 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Arvest Foundation presented a $20,000 check to Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

The funds from the Arvest Foundation will support childcare for teachers. Given that teacher recruitment and retention are recognized as continuing challenges for public schools across the country, BPS offers innovative benefits for its teachers. First offered in 2023, this initiative has offered tremendous value to the school district.

Arvest Marketing Manager Stevie Williams, Business Development Representative Earl Sears and Commercial Banker Anthony Mancuso presented the check to Rachel Miller, executive director of BPS Foundation, Chuck McCauley, superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools, LaDonna Chancellor, incoming superintendent of BPS, and the BPS Board of Education.

“We are proud to present this donation on behalf of the Arvest Foundation to support the mission of Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation in advancing quality education in Bartlesville public schools,” Williams said. “It is a true benefit to Bartlesville to attract and retain quality teachers.”

“We are incredibly grateful to the Arvest Foundation for their continued investment in Bartlesville Public Schools,” Miller said. “Partnerships like this help us continue supporting our educators while strengthening opportunities for students across our district.”

The BPS Foundation provides financial resources, cultivates community partnerships, and celebrates achievements to engage students, empower teachers, and enrich learning within the school district.