Posted: Apr 21, 2026 10:08 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 10:11 AM

Tom Davis

The Patriot Auto 2026 Night of Scholars and Champions banquet powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio at will be held at Oklahoma Wesleyan University Mueller Sports Center on Tuesday, May 5, at 6pm, us as we honor academic excellence and achievement within our community.

The Student of the Year Winner will take home a Brand New Car including tax & title from Patriot Auto Group, and a $10,000 Oklahoma Wesleyan University scholarship, renewable each year for up to four years.

Other Awards

The 1st Runner-Up will receive a $1,000 Scholarship from Truity Credit Union.

The 2nd Runner-Up will receive a $1,000 Scholarship from Tri County Tech

The STEM Student of the Year receives $5,000 scholarship from ConocoPhillips.

Each student will receive a $1,000 scholarship from from Oklahoma Wesleyan University renewable each year for up to four years, and at least a $200 scholarship from KWON KYFM KRIG & KPGM along with a Patriot Night of Scholars "Swag" Backpack and $500 in tuition from Tri County Tech.

About the Patriot Night of Scholars and Champions

Since 2016, local school districts have nominated high school seniors each month during the school year, recognizing outstanding academic achievement, community leadership, volunteerism, and strong character.

In addition, exceptional STEM students are honored for their innovation, problem-solving skills, and dedication to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, with selections evaluated in partnership with Tri County Tech. Throughout the year, Tri County Tech also plays a key role in judging both the Students of the Month and STEM honorees.