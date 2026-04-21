Posted: Apr 21, 2026 12:18 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 12:18 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma State Senator Bill Coleman and Representative Ken Luttrell have announced they will be moving forward with a revised bill in hopes of making sports betting legal in Oklahoma after getting support from major stakeholders.

The two Ponca City Republicans announced they have support from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a majority of the tribes that are members of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association and the state's leading public universities. This legislation supports public education and economic growth. Here is what Coleman said on the possibility of sports betting possibly becoming a reality in Oklahoma:

"This is a big day for Oklahoma. We are closer than we have ever been to legalizing sports betting. This new legislation is the product of thousands of hours of negotiations over many years."