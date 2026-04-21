Posted: Apr 21, 2026 1:16 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2026 1:20 PM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON Radio;s CITY MATTERS PROGRAM, Bartlesville City Councilman Larry East says council members are working through a detailed city budget, with discussions including salary adjustments, utility rates, and upcoming bond issuances already approved by voters. East noted the importance of staying competitive to attract and retain city employees, citing workforce competition and turnover costs as key concerns.

East wants to see a review of the Utility rate increases. He says there is an impact on residents who are struggling with inflation. He explained that reduced water usage—encouraged by conservation efforts—has lowered revenue, prompting consideration of higher base rates to cover fixed costs. East said that long-term water supply planning remains a priority as the city searches for resources for future needs.

Other topics include potential reconsideration of the city’s license plate reader vendor due to security concerns. East also addressed a recent fire at a lithium-ion battery recycling facility, which remains under investigation, and highlighted upcoming city services such as hydrant testing and free leaf collection, along with a new donation program to assist the homeless through the Bartlesville Community Foundation.