News
Local News
Posted: Apr 24, 2026 10:24 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 10:27 AM
Bartlesville Crews Completing Repairs on 4 Tornado Sirens
Nathan Thompson
Some residents in Bartlesville may hear brief activations of tornado sirens Friday, but Washington County Emergency Management Deputy Director Melissa Mayes says there isn't anything to worry about.
"The city of Bartlesville is conducting some emergency repairs on four outdoor warning sirens today, and the locations are Nebraska and Chalwell, the siren at Doenges Stadium, Bison and Quail Ridge and the one at Adams and Highway 75," Mayes said.
"So while they're doing these repairs, they may do brief activations on these sirens. They will not run them through a full cycle but you might hear a siren briefly, and we just don't want anybody to panic after last night's weather and tomorrow's weather and the overcast skies."
« Back to News