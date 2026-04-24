Posted: Apr 24, 2026 2:14 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2026 2:14 PM

Ty Loftis

A Dewey man was formally seen in Washington County Court on Friday on the felony charge of shooting with the intent to kill. Stephan Powell allegedly shot an individual several times on Monday morning. The victim is expected to be OK.

While tending to the victim's wounds, he along with several witnesses, told officers that Powell was the individual who shot the victim. They said he fled on foot. Around that same time is when a female subject called dispatch saying her boyfriend came home stating he had shot someone and needed help hiding a gun.

Officers were able to located Powell and take him into custody. At first, the defendant denied having or shooting a gun, but did say he defended himself after being jumped by multiple people. An affidavit states Powell claims he ran away and heard gunshots behind him.

Many witnesses allege Powell was intoxicated when the shooting took place. The victim was also able to tell authorities Powell's gun was a black Glock with a light on it.

When recovering evidence from the scene, officers discovered a gun that matched that description 1,620 feet away from where the shooting took place. A photo on Facebook allegedly shows Powell with a black pistol and green laser.