Firefighters in Bartlesville responded to a residential fire just before 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after reports of smoke inside a home.

According to Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200, Engine 3 arrived within minutes to find heavy black smoke and active flames coming from the garage. Crews quickly contained the fire to the garage, preventing it from spreading to the rest of the house.

Officials credited the homeowner’s immediate 911 call for the rapid response and reduced damage.

Bartlesville Police Department assisted with road closures, while Bartlesville Ambulance Service stood by on scene. No further details on injuries were released, and the family is now beginning recovery efforts.