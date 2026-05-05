Posted: May 05, 2026 7:22 PMUpdated: May 05, 2026 7:22 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Union High School senior Amina Washington is the 2026 Patriot Auto Student of the Year, powered by Truity Credit Union and Bartlesville Radio.

Amina won a 2026 Chevy Trax with tag, tax and title paid; and a $10,000 annual scholarship for four years from Oklahoma Wesleyan University.

She is the FCCLA state vice president of community service and volleyball captain at Oklahoma Union. Amina leads service and safety campaigns, works at Braum’s in Coffeyville and plans to study journalism at the University of Missouri for a public service career.

Amina says she is so grateful to the people in her life that helped her get to this point, especially her grandparents

Bartlesville's Jackson Boudreaux and Nowata's Mashayla Brown were named first and second runners-up respectively, each winning scholarship awards.

The ConocoPhillips STEM Student of the Year was Bartlesville's Griffin Salerno, who received a $5,000 scholarship and Copan's Sam Thornton received the $1,000 Sutton Center Conservation Hero Award.

Bartlesville's Kelsie Yales was named the Female Athlete of the Year and Copan's Teegan Caron was named the Male Athlete of the Year.