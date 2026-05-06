Posted: May 06, 2026 10:44 AMUpdated: May 06, 2026 10:45 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville SUNFEST Celebrates America’s 250th

SunFest 2026, known as "Oklahoma's biggest outdoor picnic," returns to Sooner Park from May 29–31. This year’s three-day festival celebrates the U.S. 250th birthday with a wide and varied lineup of family-friendly entertainment.

SUNFEST has over 20 artists and bands that will perform on the main stage and at the bandshell featuring genres ranging from jazz and bluegrass to R&B, rock, and contemporary Christian music. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Trey Stumpff with SUNFEST said the acts will feature:

Friday, May 29th, Main Stage

Prairie Smoke 5PM

Big Jim and the Twins 6:30PM

Ross Clayton from Season 23 of The Voice 8PM

Saturday, May 30th, Main Stage

The Right Track Ministries and Review 6PM

Jamie Morrison Band 8PM

Sunday features Church services and Christian music on the main stage. Bartlesville Southern along with several of the Baptist churches locally such as Highland Park, Eastern Heights, and First Baptist downtown will have a one large combined praise and worship team with a full-blown service. Get Real Ministries will appear at the Bandshell on Sunday mornng ORU Worship will close it out on that Sunday at 2.45PM.

The Sunfest Marketplace will feature nearly 200 booths with juried, handmade goo back at the main stageds from talented makers across Green Country and Northeast Oklahoma—plus select artisans from around the region. ome for quality, variety, and the fun, family-friendly vibe.

The Car Show is a major draw for enthusiasts that showcases everything from classic Mustangs and Firebirds to low-riders and modified vehicles. Also appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION was Duke Epperson who is in charge of the car show. Duke invites all classic vehicles and their owners to sign up the day of the show. Last year's car car show had nearly 100 entries.

YouthFest is a mainstay that is a dedicated area for children offering free activities such as storytelling, games, and crafts like kite making and face painting. Trey Stumpff reminds everyon to also come out for Glowfest and and other youth-centered activites and entertainment.

Hungry? More than two dozen vendors will serve classic favorites, including Indian tacos, fried green tomatoes, and homemade root beer.