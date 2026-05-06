Posted: May 06, 2026 12:30 PMUpdated: May 06, 2026 12:30 PM

Ty Loftis

The flushing and testing of water hydrants continue across Bartlesville. This is part of annual program to the ensure hydrants are working properly. Testing is being done in sections from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Fridays.

Crews are currently working in different zones throughout the city stretching from the northern city limits south to Price Rd.