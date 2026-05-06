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Barnsdall

Posted: May 06, 2026 1:55 PMUpdated: May 06, 2026 1:55 PM

Barnsdall Two Years Removed From Powerful Tornado

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Ty Loftis
It has been two years since a powerful EF-4 tornado ripped through Barnsdall, killing two and injuring 33 more. It has been a slow process, but homes are being rebuilt and the phrase "Barnsdall Strong" has never seemed more fitting. 
 
When interviewing Dan Ravelette a year ago, whose family lost everything in the storm, he said Barnsdall became stronger as a community.
 
Ravelette never had intentions of leaving Barnsdall, as he had a four bedroom modular home put up just over a year ago. Throughout that entire struggle, Ravelette says he continued to stay positive.
 
The Barnsdall tornado had been the strongest in the state for nearly two years until another EF-4 touched down in Enid two weeks ago. 

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