Posted: May 06, 2026 4:28 PMUpdated: May 06, 2026 4:28 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Texas man is facing felony charges in Washington County after allegedly attempting to illegally evict residents from a home.

51-year-old Gerry Davis was charged with stalking.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Davis allegedly made multiple attempts to illegally evict residents from a Bartlesville address. Davis allegedly made attempts from April 13 to April 23 by contacting Bartlesville authorities to make the residents leave the property.

Davis allegedly claimed that the residents made violent threats against him, they were attempting to engage in fraud by using his internet and claimed they damaged property. Authorities allegedly found no crimes committed after reporting to the residence. Davis allegedly forged a hand-written eviction notice in an attempt to remove the residents from the property.

Davis allegedly made a slanderous Facebook post on April 20 encouraging others to not rent or sell to the residents. The Limestone County Sheriff's Office in Texas requested that he take the post down and that the eviction notice was invalid.

On April 24, Davis allegedly took over the property's alarm system and was continuously activating the alarm from approximately 9:55 p.m. until 10:10 p.m. once authorities arrived. Davis allegedly took the residents' ability to control the alarm system away.