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Crime & Courts
Posted: May 20, 2026 9:38 AMUpdated: May 20, 2026 9:42 AM
Ramona Man Convicted of Peeping Tom
Brian McSweeney
A Ramona man has pleaded guilty to felony charges in Washington County District Court.
66-year-old John Dougherty pleaded guilty to peeping tom/video voyeurism.
Dougherty was charged in January 2025 after setting up a camera in a bedroom closet and taking video of two individuals engaging in sexual acts. Find the full details of the story here.
The State of Oklahoma has recommended a five year sentence with three years to serve in the department of corrections.
Dougherty will appear in court again on Aug. 7 at 10:30 a.m. for sentencing.
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