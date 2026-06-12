Posted: Jun 12, 2026 3:48 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2026 3:48 PM

Nathan Thompson

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents seized more than 49,000 marijuana plants and federal immigration authorities detained seven people during a raid on a licensed marijuana grow operation in Nowata County as part of an investigation into alleged illegal cultivation and black-market trafficking.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics' Marijuana Enforcement Teams (MET) executed a search warrant June 10 at Anima Growing LLC, located at 22006 N.S. 406 Road near Nowata. Authorities said the warrant was part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of illegal marijuana cultivation, fraudulently obtaining a state marijuana registration through a "straw ownership" scheme, and distributing marijuana to the black market.

During the operation, agents seized 49,257 marijuana plants. Seven individuals were taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to OBN. Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.

Several agencies assisted with the search warrant, including the Nowata County Sheriff's Office, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the office of Nowata County Commissioner Paul Crupp.

OBN's Marijuana Enforcement Teams were established in 2021 to target domestic and transnational criminal organizations involved in illegal marijuana trafficking, money laundering and fraud within Oklahoma's medical marijuana industry.

The agency said the specialized enforcement unit has gained national recognition for its approach to investigating criminal activity tied to the state's marijuana program.

According to OBN, Oklahoma had approximately 8,400 marijuana farms operating with active registrations in 2022. That number has since declined to about 1,350 active licensed grows.

Since the unit's creation, OBN agents have seized more than 2.4 million illegal marijuana plants and more than 295,000 pounds of processed marijuana. The agency also reports making more than 400 arrests, with additional cases still under investigation.