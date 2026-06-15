Posted: Jun 15, 2026 2:36 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 2:36 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Osage County Commissioners meeting, the Board heard from Samantha Green with the Country Corner Fire Department. Green was talking about the upcoming National Night Out event on Tuesday, August 4 and explaining what would be going on.

Green says the goal of the event is to unify first responders with the community at large. To help do that, they will be holding a back to school supply drive and many unique activities for the kids to participate in.

Green talks about how she sees the night going and explains why the county should want to be a part of it.