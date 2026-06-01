Posted: Jun 15, 2026 6:58 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2026 6:58 PM

Chase Almy

Newly appointed Dewey Vice Mayor James Cook says he is looking forward to continuing to serve the city in his expanded role after the Dewey City Council approved his appointment during Monday night’s meeting at Dewey City Hall. Cook was officially appointed and approved as vice mayor by the council during the June 15 meeting. The council also held a public hearing and later approved the city’s Fiscal Year 2026-2027 budget through Resolution No. 2026-06-01. The budget includes approximately $1.7 million in General Fund expenditures and just over $2 million in Special Revenue Funds.

Council members also approved claims and discussed a year-end budget amendment for the current fiscal year, including increases tied to police salaries, insurance, utilities and fuel costs. An ordinance renewing a nonexclusive cable system permit agreement with CoxCom, LLC for up to ten years was also approved. Items involving the appointment of Scott McNiece to the Ward Two council seat, as well as executive session discussions and the employment contract for City Judge John Holden, were tabled until the next council meeting because the city judge was unavailable. That means McNiece’s appointment will now wait until the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting.