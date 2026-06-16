Posted: Jun 16, 2026 10:29 AMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 10:29 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Sheriff's Office recently released its crime stats for the month of May. During that time period, there were more than 8,500 calls for service, 1,013 calls made to 911 and 91 arrests were made.

There were 217 case numbers reported and 309 inmates were housed at the Osage County Jail.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office worked 30 property crimes and made 27 drug or alcohol related arrests. There were 22 domestic disturbance incidents, 19 violent crimes were committed and six assault cases were worked.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office says if you see something suspicious taking place, report it by calling 918-287-3131.