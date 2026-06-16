Posted: Jun 16, 2026 9:07 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 9:07 PM

Brian McSweeney

John David Hultz has been elected as a Nowata County Commissioner, representing District One.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Hultz received 350 total votes (61.2%). He received nearly 63% of the total vote on election day alone with 293 votes.

Hultz defeats the Chairman of the Nowata County Commissioners, Paul Crupper. Crupper received 140 total votes (24.5%), 108 on election day. He had served as county commissioner since 2022. Elizabeth Pravel finished third 82 total votes (14.3%).