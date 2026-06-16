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Nowata County News

Posted: Jun 16, 2026 9:07 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 9:07 PM

John David Hultz Elected Nowata Co. Commissioner

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Brian McSweeney
John David Hultz has been elected as a Nowata County Commissioner, representing District One.
 
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Hultz received 350 total votes (61.2%). He received nearly 63% of the total vote on election day alone with 293 votes.
 
Hultz talks about his campaign journey.
 
Hultz defeats the Chairman of the Nowata County Commissioners, Paul Crupper. Crupper received 140 total votes (24.5%), 108 on election day. He had served as county commissioner since 2022. Elizabeth Pravel finished third 82 total votes (14.3%).
 
Hultz says he'll put the people of Nowata County first as commissioner.
 
Election results will be certified by the Oklahoma State Election Board on Friday.
 

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