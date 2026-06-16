Posted: Jun 16, 2026 9:37 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 9:42 PM

Brian McSweeney

Linda Branstetter and James Pfeffer have advanced to a runoff election after Tuesday's election for Associate District Judge in Nowata County.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Pfeffer received 816 votes (39.8%), Branstetter received 721 (35.2%). Tanayia Hubler received 511 total votes (24.9%). With none of the three candidates reaching the 50% threshold, the top two candidates from Tuesday's election have advanced to a runoff.

Pfeffer is currently serving as an assistant district attorney for Washington and Nowata Counties. He says he's new to the campaign trail.

Branstetter is also an attorney serving both Washington and Nowata Counties and has experience as a judge. She says she has enjoyed campaigning and making connections.