Posted: Jun 16, 2026 9:51 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2026 9:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata County Assessor Chris Clouse will retain her seat after winning Tuesday's election.

According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, Clouse received 853 total votes (56.1%). Challenger Arthur Friddle received 667 votes (43.9%).

Clouse received 723 total votes on election day, Friddle received 591. Clouse has served as Nowata County Assessor since 2022. A total of 1,520 votes were counted between early voting, absentee ballots and election day voting combined.