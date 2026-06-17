Posted: Jun 17, 2026 10:03 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Booster Club is turning Unity Square into an open-air wrestling battleground for the first-ever “Moonlight Mayhem” Outdoor Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, June 20.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, event chair Cory Snelson and Bartlesville High School; werestling coach Bryan Vashus said, "Wrestling starts at 6 p.m. and runs until completion. The tournament will feature folkstyle wrestling for boys, girls, open divisions, and masters divisions, with competitors ranging from six years old all the way to adults. Admission for spectators is completely free."

Corty said there will be food trucks, drinks, and adult beverages available throughout the evening. While fans are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and shade canopies because there is no seating provided.

Competitors can weigh in onsite between 3:30 and 5 p.m. Entry fees are $25 before May 31 and $30 afterward.