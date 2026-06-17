Posted: Jun 17, 2026 10:21 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 10:21 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Cultural Center will host its third annual Juneteenth Celebration on Friday, June 19, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Unity Square, located at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. The event commemorates Juneteenth, the federal holiday recognizing the end of slavery in the United States, and serves as a celebration of cultural heritage, community, and unity.

The citywide event will feature a BBQ cookoff, live music from Full Flava Kings, local vendors, art displays, and a variety of family-friendly activities. Organizers invite residents and visitors to come together for an evening of entertainment, education, and community engagement. More information about the event is available through the Bartlesville Cultural Center.