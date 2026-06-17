Posted: Jun 17, 2026 10:30 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 10:30 AM

Chase Almy

Young dancers will have a chance to flip, spin, and satisfy their sweet tooth during Stage Art's Cartwheels and Cupcakes event on Thursday, June 18. The event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and is designed to introduce children to cartwheel fundamentals while building confidence through movement and fun activities. Ages 3 to 7 will participate from 5 to 6 p.m., while dancers ages 8 and older will take the floor from 6 to 7 p.m.

The cost is $25 per dancer and is open to beginners, friends, siblings, and anyone looking to learn a new skill. In addition to cartwheel instruction, participants will get the chance to decorate and enjoy their own cupcake. Organizers say it's a perfect combination of exercise and treats.