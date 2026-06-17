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Posted: Jun 17, 2026 10:39 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 10:39 AM

Bartlesville Public Schools Job Fair July 7

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Tom Davis

Looking for a job? Bartlesville Public Schools us hiring.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, incoming Superintendent of Bartlesville Public Schools La Donna Chancellor said the district is holding a Job Fair onTuesday, July 7, from 4pm-5:30pm at the Bartlesville High School Commons.  

 


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