Posted: Jun 17, 2026 2:17 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

Ben Johnson Days is a four day event running through Sunday at the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska featuring rodeos, a trade show, concert and much more.

Event Organizer Cody Garnett says because of all the activities they had to add an extra day to the event for the first time ever. Thursday's team roping and ranch horse competitions, which begin at 9 a.m., are free to the public. Garnett said those are the two new events that have been added to this year's schedule.

On Friday afternoon there will be a ladies breakaway competition, will be another new event for this year. That will feature 50 of the best breakaway ropers from across the country.

The John Israel Trade Show will be open inside the Clarence Brantley Indoor Arena on both Friday and Saturday afternoon. Garnett says last year there were 48 booths, but that nearly doubled this year and you will be able to find anything you may want.

There will be a WRCA Ranch Rodeo on both Friday and Saturday evening with a women's ranch rodeo Saturday morning and a youth rodeo to follow in the afternoon. Beginning at 9 a.m. that Saturday morning you can also listen to the Osage County Cattleman's Association Ranch Tour on 99.1 FM KPGM.

Saturday evening will conclude at 10 p.m. with a performance from Jake Hooker and the Outsiders. Hooker will start Sunday morning with a church service at 10 a.m. before the 72nd annual Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping event finishes the weekend off.

Garnett says the top 30 steer ropers in the nation will be vying to be the champion of the 72nd annual event. He explains what makes Sunday so special.