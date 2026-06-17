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Crime & Courts
Posted: Jun 17, 2026 2:40 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 2:40 PM
Bartlesville Man Charged With Bail Jumping
Brian McSweeney
A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date after posting a bond.
69-year-old Dale Stark was charged on Wednesday with bail jumping.
According to the Washington County District Attorney's Office, Stark posted a $2,000 bond in a misdemeanor case on May 30, 2025. He allegedly failed to appear for a court date July 30, 2025, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Stark pleaded guilty in 2025 to misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stark will appear in court again on June 26 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $15,000.
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