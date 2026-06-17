Posted: Jun 17, 2026 2:40 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 2:40 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing a felony charge after allegedly failing to appear for a court date after posting a bond.

69-year-old Dale Stark was charged on Wednesday with bail jumping.

According to the Washington County District Attorney's Office, Stark posted a $2,000 bond in a misdemeanor case on May 30, 2025. He allegedly failed to appear for a court date July 30, 2025, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.

Stark pleaded guilty in 2025 to misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.