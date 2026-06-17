Posted: Jun 17, 2026 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 3:06 PM

Brian McSweeney

A convicted sex offender residing in Washington County is facing an additional felony charge.

48-year-old Charles Hobson, of Bartlesville, was charged on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hobson was released from the department of corrections on May 7 after being convicted of first-degree rape in Nowata County in 2004.

Hobson allegedly provided an address to authorities that he was not residing at. The Sex Offender Registry System (SORS) sent a letter to the address Hobson provided, the United States Postal Service (USPS) allegedly returned the letter and said there was no mail receptacle.