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Crime & Courts
Posted: Jun 17, 2026 3:06 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 3:06 PM
Convicted Sex Offender Facing Additional Felony
Brian McSweeney
A convicted sex offender residing in Washington County is facing an additional felony charge.
48-year-old Charles Hobson, of Bartlesville, was charged on Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender.
According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Hobson was released from the department of corrections on May 7 after being convicted of first-degree rape in Nowata County in 2004.
Hobson allegedly provided an address to authorities that he was not residing at. The Sex Offender Registry System (SORS) sent a letter to the address Hobson provided, the United States Postal Service (USPS) allegedly returned the letter and said there was no mail receptacle.
Hobson will appear in court again on June 26 at 9 a.m. His bond is set at $100,000.
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