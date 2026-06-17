Posted: Jun 17, 2026 3:23 PMUpdated: Jun 17, 2026 3:23 PM

Brian McSweeney

A Bartlesville man is facing felony charges after allegedly entering someone's property and stealing copper.

42-year-old Dusty Reagan was charged on Wednesday with entering with intent to steal copper, possession of stolen copper, second-degree burglary and a misdemeanor charge of knowingly concealing stolen property.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, Reagan allegedly entered a house that was in the process of being built on the night of Jan. 11. Reagan allegedly stripped copper wire from the walls that did not have drywall installed. Reagan allegedly cut copper from the back end of the home.

The victim estimated the stolen copper was worth approximately $2,000.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Reagan's residence and allegedly located two boxes and two 5-gallon buckets containing building materials that belonged to the victim.

Reagan allegedly implied to authorities that he did not have permission to take the items.